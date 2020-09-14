Two killed in fiery collision

By REGGIE ROSS

Managing Editor

Two people are dead following a collision involving three18-wheelers near the Grenada County line last week.

Motorists that traveled through the area early last Thursday morning are calling it the worst accident scene they have ever seen.

Around 2:45 a.m., troopers with the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to the accident on the northbound side of Interstate 55 near the 195 mile marker. The accident involved three fully loaded semi trucks.

Ronnie Shive, public affairs officer with MHP’s Troop D, identified the victims as Jack Pierce, 62, of Jackson and Earnest Smith, 64, of Gulfport.

Shive said a 2018 Freightliner pulling double trailers driven by a man he identified as 32-year-old Pierre Cosby of Oxford was also involved in the accident.

“Cosby’s truck left the roadway west of the northbound lane before he overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn,” Shive said. “Both trailers along with the truck overturned in the roadway blocking both lanes.”

Shive said Pierce was also northbound in a 2021 Freightliner when he struck the trailers with the front of his vehicle, causing his truck to catch on fire.