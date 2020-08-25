Robert “Bud” Hill, Larry McCluney, Perry McGarrity, Inez Shirley, Thelma Joiner Davis, Coleman Lacy Ingram, Ben Jones Jr., Patricia Rose Bullins, J.C. “Jake” Allen Jr., Mose Nolan Brown, Brian Keith Sumrall, Ruby Alldread Osborn

Robert “Bud” Hill

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Kilmichael Baptist Church in Kilmichael for Robert “Bud” Hill, 80, of Kilmichael, who died on Friday, Aug. 14, in Tupelo. Burial followed in New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Clarkson in Webster County. Dr. David Sartin and the Rev. Truman Scarbrorough officiated. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Kilmichael Baptist Church.

Mr. Bud was born in Webster County on April 16, 1940, to John Russell and Lillie Mae Latham Hill. He was the retired “No. 1 salesman” of Wade, Inc., in Grenada. He was a member of the Kilmichael Lions Club and a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard. He was also the president of Beat Three Hunting Club in Lodi for many years and was a member of Kilmichael Baptist Church.

His parents; daughter, Lisa Land, and sister, Jo Ann Faulkner, preceded Mr. Bud in death.

Survivors include, his wife, Diane Hill of Kilmichael; daughter, Kimberly Smith McCalop of Grenada; sisters, Annie Merle Frazier (Wayne) of Greenville and Ora Mae Johnson (Don) of Columbus; brothers, Irvin Hill (Jean) of Winona and Earl Hill (Pam) of Houston; stepson, Phil Harrison (Ginger) of Tillatoba; six grandchildren, McKenzie McCalop, Beth Donahoe (Billy), Colby Land (Amy), Beth Land Gregg (Brandon), Jake Harrison and Josh Harrison; six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Billy Wayne Donahoe, Russell Frazier, Brandon Gregg, Phillip Patridge, Dr. Daniel Hill and Heath Hill.

Honorary pallbearers were his fellow members of the Men’s Sunday School Class of Kilmichael Baptist Church and his six great grandchildren, Eli Donahoe, Cooper Donahoe, Hunter Land, Landon Gregg, Brantlee Land and John Hayes Land.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kilmichael Baptist Church, P.O. Box 142, Kilmichael, MS 39747; Gideons International, P.O. Box 388, Winona, MS 38967 or the charity of your choice.

Larry McCluney

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church for Larry A. McCluney, 74, of Grenada, who died on Sunday, Aug. 16, at his home. Burial followed at 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Temple Baptist Church.

Mr. McCluney was a native of Houston and a longtime technician for Mississippi Valley Gas Company of Grenada.

Perry McGarrity

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Winona Church of God in Winona for Perry Morris McGarrity, 79, of Winona, formerly of Cascilla, who died in Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 13. Burial followed in Henson Cemetery in Cascilla. The Rev. Saxton Odom officiated. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday, Aug. 17.

Mr. McGarrity was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Tallahatchie County to Ira Glen and Minerva Jane Scallions McGarrity. He was a retired tool crib operator for Lenox in Grenada and was a member of the Winona Church of God.

His parents, three sisters and one brother, preceded Mr. McGarrity in death.

Survivors include, his wife, Bobbie J. McGarrity of Winona; daughters, Elizabeth “Liz” Rea Gorman of Rock Mount, Mo. and Rhonda Leigh Rideout of Grenada; son, Craig Morris McGarrity of Cascilla; stepdaughters, Betty Burton Arinder of Madison and Penny Burton Godwin of Ridgeland; brother, Festus Guy McGarrity of Sebastopol; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Winona Church of God, 520 Hwy. 82, Winona, MS 38967.

Inez Shirley

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Grenada for Inez Shirley, 86, of Florence and formerly of Grenada, who died on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Florence.

Inez was born on Feb. 2, 1934, in Abbeville. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Ona Phillips. She was a sales clerk for Kroger for many years until her retirement and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada.

Her parents, three sisters, four brothers and one grandson, preceded Inez in death.

Survivors include, her husband, Ernest Shirley of Florence; daughters, Theresea Jones of St. Roberts, Mo., Becky Potts of Deltonia, Fla. and Patti Flowers of Coffeeville; son, Jim Slaton and his wife, Barbara, of Florence; four stepchildren; nine grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 14 step great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Lois Manser of Charleston and a host of nieces and nephews.

Thelma Joiner Davis

A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Mrs. Thelma Joiner Davis, 91, of Grenada, who died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in West Point. She will be laid to rest in the Grenada Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Davis was born April 25, 1929, to Clarence and Inez Chatham Joiner. She was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.

Thelma and her late husband, Paul, enjoyed spending their latter years in Grenada where they were active members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Prior to moving to Grenada, they lived in Minter City and were members of Minter City Baptist Church.

Her parents; her husband, Paul G. Davis Sr., daughter, Kathy Davis Thompson; four sisters, Pauline Hazzard, Genelle Lott, Lorine Holly and Christine Grantham; four brothers, Lloyd Joiner, Waymon Joiner, Chatham Joiner and Edward Joiner, and a grandson, Tripp Davis, preceded Mrs. Davis in death.

Survivors include, daughter, Diane Davis O’Neal and her husband, Bob; son, Paul G. Davis Jr. and his wife, Gayle; sister, Martha Tucker of Greenville; eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Coleman Lacy Ingram

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Smith Cemetery in Cascilla for Coleman Lacy Ingram, 68, who died unexpectedly outdoors on his farm on Aug. 11, near Rosenbloom. The Rev. William Tribble officiated.

Coleman was born July 24, 1952, to the late Benton Jay Ingram and Melrose Ingram in Jackson. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Southside Church of Christ.

Coleman was a farmer, a sailor, a traveler, a writer and an actor, and later in his life a preacher. He could find adventure in his own backyard, as he could half way around the world. Misadventure often found him, as well. Ask anyone who knew him and they would be able to tell you a Crazy Horse Story. He could tell a good story too. That will be missed the most.

Coleman was an actor in many productions. He brought theater to Grenada by producing, directing and performing in “Ned Durango,” one of the first live theater productions in Grenada. He was also a partner in the Como Opera Guild. He traveled the world extensively and lived in Spain while serving in the Navy. He also lived in Canada for a period of time, where his daughter and grandchildren still live. His family, friends, and neighbors will remember him for his charming wit, his profound words, his epic storytelling and his fierce loyalty.

Survivors include, his wife, Elsie Burnett Ingram of Grenada; daughter, Tara Ingram Lechasseur (Nolin) of East Gwillembury Ontario, Canada; siblings, Susan Ingram Vance of Grenada, Doug Ingram of Grenada, Carolyn Ingram Carlisle of Houston and Mary Ingram Haltom of St. Robert, Mo.; the mother who raised him, Faye Ingram of Grenada and grandchildren, Carter Lechasseur and Maddie Faye Lechasseur.

Ben Jones Jr.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Haven Rest Cemetery for Ben Jones Jr., 84, of Grenada, who died at the Mississippi Veteran’s Home in Oxford on Friday, Aug. 14.

He was an educator, an avid reader and enjoyed golf.

Survivors include, his daughter, Latanza Collins of Federal Way, Wash.; sister, Henri M. Brown and brother, William Jones of Laurel.

Patricia Rose Bullins

A graveside service was held at noon on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Pine Hill Cemetery for Patricia Rose Bullins, 55, of Grenada, who died on Aug. 10.

Ms. Bullins was born on Sept. 21, 1964. She worked as a certified nurses assistant at Grenada Health and Rehab for 20 years.

Survivors include, her children, Latasha Moore, Marvin Bullins, Krystal Russell and Lesle Bullins Shao and siblings, Bobby Lee Bullins, Betty Perry, Rose Mary Bullins, Casandra Johnson, Willie Maria Wiggins, Eddie Bullins, Larry Bullins and Willie James Bullins.

J.C. “Jake” Allen Jr.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Holly Grove Cemetery in Phillip for J.C. “Jake” Allen Jr., 66, who died on Aug. 8.

Mr. Allen was born on March 22, 1954.

Survivors include his son, Stacy; sisters, Louis Clay, Mary Scott, Louella Donely, Stella Johnson, Dorothy Parker, Brenda Dunlap and Margarette Bracey; brothers, Robert Allen, Tommie Allen, A.C. Allen, Robert C. Allen and Talmas Allen and two uncles, Eddie Starks and Henry Starks.

Mose Nolan Brown

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Haven Rest Cemetery for Mose Nolan Brown, 59, of Grenada, formerly of Holcomb, who died at his home on Aug. 17.

Mr. Brown was born on July 17, 1961. He was a trustee at Greater Powell Chapel AME Church and a member of the AME Sons of Allen Men’s Ministry. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, carpentry, automotives and entertaining family and friends.

Survivors include, his wife, Cheryl A. Brown of Grenada; son, Tony Pullie of Grenada; sisters, Arlean B. Roby of Holcomb, Vera A. Brown and Gloria A. Brown, both of Grenada, Lottie V. Whitehead of Flint, Mich. and Bertha M. Brown of Birmingham, Ala.; brothers, Willie J. Brown of Rochester, N.Y. and Arther E. Brown, Clarence H. Brown, Cleotha F. Brown, Jerry L. Brown and Roy Brown, all of Grenada and special friends, Dr. Keith and Cindy Stanford of Grenada.

Brian Keith Sumrall

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, for Brian Keith Sumrall, 47, of Grenada, who died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at his residence. Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood. The Rev. Calvin Collins officiated.

Mr. Sumrall was born on Feb. 21, 1973, in Greenwood, to the late Keith Allen Sumrall and Sharon Scholes Bowie. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School in 1994. He lived in Greenwood most of his life and in Grenada the past 20 years. He was an avid country music fan, especially Terri Clark and The Oak Ridge Boys.

His father and uncle, Mark “Bear” Scholes, preceded Mr. Sumrall in death.

Survivors include, his mother, Sharon S. Bowie of Grenada; brother, Cheyenne Bowie of Kosciusko; aunt, Earline Ellis of Greenwood; paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Sumrall of Amory; two nephews, Carson Bowie and Taylor Musselwhite; niece, Marlee Musselwhite and several cousins.

The family extends a special thanks to Sta-Home Hospice and Dr. Joseph Roberts for their exceptional care.

Ruby Alldread Osborn

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona for Mrs. Ruby Alldread Osborn, 91, of Winona, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Mendenhall. The family had a private visitation prior to the service.

Mrs. Osborn was born on Sept. 25, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Jim Longstreet and Mary Jane Sykes Alldread. She was a retired employee of Walmart and a member of First Baptist Church in Winona.

Her parents; husband, James Osborn; daughter, Cheryl Osborn; son, Terry Osborn; two sisters and five brothers, preceded Mrs. Osborn in death.

Survivors include, her daughter, Peggy Curington of Winona; son, Allen Osborn of Mendenhall; sister, Barbara Alldread McClellan of Winona; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 408, Winona, MS. 38967 or to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 388, Winona, MS. 38967.

