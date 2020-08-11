Students return to classes

By REGGIE ROSS

Staff Writer

For the first time since March, students in Grenada County have returned to the classroom after a five month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students at Kirk Academy were the first to start classes as the 300-plus student body went back to school Thursday. Students walked up to the school’s doors with masks in hand ready to place them on before entering.

Grenada School District

At the start of the week, thousands of students returned to classes in the Grenada School District. Teachers returned on Aug. 3 for a week long of professional development and training in preparation for the year.