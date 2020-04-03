Councilman says state order tops city; shutdown starts at 5 p.m.

By REGGIE ROSS

Staff Writer

One Grenada city councilman said citizens should abide by the governor’s shelter-in-place order set to start today.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the shelter-in-place order for the state of Mississippi that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The governor’s announcement came one day after the City of Grenada set a general curfew.

Ward Three City Councilman Lewis Johnson said the governor’s shelter-in-place supersedes Grenada’s action, and the public should abide by the governor’s order.

“I think there’s going to be some confusion out there with people thinking that they have until 10 o’clock and 11 o’clock to be out,” Johnson said. “The governor’s decision applies everywhere.”

Under the governor’s order, citizens should only get out for travel for work, groceries, to visit pharmacies or take care of medical needs, starting at 5 p.m.

“We did our city order a day before the governor did one for the state,” Johnson said. “People need to understand that the shutdown starts at 5 p.m.”

According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the governor’s shelter in place order and the local curfew are not necessarily incompatible.

“The important message from both orders is that we need to be practicing smart social-distancing and staying in, to the maximum extent possible, while carrying on the essential work that keeps our state operational,” said Ray Coleman, director of communications for Attorney General Lynn Fitch.