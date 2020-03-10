Man shot on lake trail

By REGGIE ROSS

Staff Writer

The investigation of a shooting on a Grenada Lake hiking trail this morning remains in its early stages.

According Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair, the identity of the man, believed to be in his 20s, has not been released.

“Right now, we’re trying to find out exactly what happened, and we haven’t been able to talk to the victim,” Fair said.

The sheriff’s department responded to a call of a person shot at the Lost Bluff Walking Trail around 9 a.m. Deputies said the victim, a member of the Special Forces, was shot in the upper torso. Deputies said Special Forces members frequently use the trail for training.

The victim was transported to Regional One Health Center (The MED) in Memphis to undergo surgery.