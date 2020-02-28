Grenada woman faces Tate County charges

By BRETT BROWN

Tate Record Reporter

SENATOBIA – One of Senatobia’s busiest intersections was shut down for two hours while authorities investigated a bomb threat in a convenience store parking lot.

Police officers and local responders were dispatched to Sunoco Food Mart at the corner of Highway 51 and West Main Street on Thursday, Feb. 27, at approximately 11 a.m., after receiving a call from a woman claiming she had a bomb in her vehicle, according to Chief Steve Holts.

Holts, who identified the woman as 49-year old Michelle Denise Morman of Grenada, said she told officers the bomb was placed in her vehicle by someone else.

FBI agents from the Southaven field office brought bomb-detecting equipment to the scene and searched the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes, but no explosive material was discovered, according to Holts.

Law enforcement officials from the Southaven Police Department and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department also responded to provide assistance.

Authorities gave an “all-clear” notice at 12:50 p.m., allowing businesses to reopen and residents of the area, who were previously evacuated to a safe zone, to return to their homes.

Holts said Morman was placed under arrest and transported to the Tate County Jail where she was charged with disorderly conduct/interference of business, disturbing the peace and possession of controlled substance in connection with the incident.