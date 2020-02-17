Sherry Young Henry, Burdell Stringer Kittrell, James Robert Womble

Sherry Young Henry

Sherry Lynn Young Henry, beloved wife of Norman Cooke Henry and treasured twin sister of Terry Wynn Young Meek, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home in Grenada.

Sherry was born on Oct. 12, 1948, in Morgan City, La., to James Newsom Young and Grace Johnson Young. She was an identical twin, a relationship that she and her twin Terry felt blessed by their entire lives.

Sherry spent most of her early life in Jackson, Miss., where she graduated from Provine High School in 1966. She then attended Mississippi University for Women before getting her degree in French with a minor in Spanish from Mississippi State University. She worked as a French and Spanish teacher at the high school level in Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama. Throughout her teaching career, she sponsored student trips to Europe during many school breaks, thanks to her deep love for traveling and seeing the world. Sherry and her husband Norman, who were married for over 40 years, also loved to travel, nationally and internationally, with Ireland being their favorite place to visit.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and a younger sister, Evelyn Young Carroon.

Sherry is survived by a large family. Her daughter Kara Vega, lives in Richmond, Va., her son Christopher Klinck (Amanda) and his family live in Grenada, and Paige Henry Brown (Steve) of Huntsville, Ark. She was a doting grandmother to eight grandchildren: Alexia (Lexi) Axelsen, Lizi Axelsen, Anabela Vega, Ethan Klinck, Drew Klinck, Mary Grace Klinck, Alex Brown, and Matthew Brown. She is also survived by her twin sister Terry Meek (Carlysle) of Merigold, and an older sister, Linda Powell (Dan) of Flowood.

Sherry also had many dear friends who loved and prayerfully supported her over the years, especially during the last nine months she spent fighting both lung and heart disease. She was a devout Christian her whole life and took great comfort in her faith and in the prayers of all her family and friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Sherry’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, or to a charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at First United Methodist Church in Grenada with the Rev. Daniel Herring officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

Burdell Stringer Kittrell

Buradell Stringer Kittrell of Vicksburg died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Heritage House Nursing Home in Vicksburg. She was 90.

Visitation Saturday, Feb. 15, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg, followed by a graveside service at New Home Baptist Church in Bay Springs.

Mrs. Kittrell is survived by three children, Sheila Moudy and husband Justin, of Vicksburg; Hal Kittrell and wife Sharon, of Columbia; and Marty Kittrell and wife Karen, of Vicksburg; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Haskel Stringer of Bay Springs and a sister Melva Jean Beatty of Magee. She was preceded in death by her husband James Carter Kittrell.

Mrs. Kittrell was a long-time resident of Grenada, prior to moving to Vicksburg. She retired from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she served many years as a Sunday school teacher. In Vicksburg, she was a member of First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideons International.

James Robert Womble

Mr. James Robert Womble, 85, of Scobey, passed away Wednesday, Feb, 12, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Lambert to Robert “Johnny” and Hazel Ward Womble. He was a retired farmer and had also worked for many years at Heatcraft in Grenada. J.R. was a member of Tillatoba Baptist Church and had honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed fishing and quail hunting.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service with the Rev. Rickey Harris officiating. Private burial will follow in the Wade Family Cemetery near Mr. Womble’s home at Scobey. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service Tuesday at McKibben and Guinn.

Survivors include three brothers Fred Womble and his wife Sue of Batesville, Charlie Womble and his wife Pam of Lebanon, Tenn., and John Womble and his wife Brenda of Hernando; and six nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the Tillatoba Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

