Pedesterian killed in hit-and-run

By REGGIE ROSS

Staff Writer

The Grenada Police Department is investigating the hit-and run-death of a local man Friday night.

Assistant Police Chief Maj. George Douglas idenified the victim as Dewayne Tellis, 46, who was struck and killed at the intersection of Gayosa and South streets Friday night around 10:30.

Douglas said the case is still being investigated, and he cannot reveal much more information involving Tellis’ death.

“Other than a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle and killed is all I can say right now,” Douglas said.

Douglas would not comment on what type of car stuck Tellis, and he said no arrests have been made.