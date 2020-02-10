Delayed start for schools Tuesday

Staff Report

Both the Grenada School District and Kirk Academy will have delayed openings Tuesday due to the weather.

The Grenada School District bus routes and classes will start two hours later than usual, according to GSD Transportation Director Benji Britt.

Kirk Academy officials said school will start at 10 .m.

The delays are due to city and county flooding.

Britt said some roads were closed Monday due to flooding, and the district is communicating with parents as buses are taking alternate routes.