Margie Ann Scruggs, Samuel E. Williams

Margie Ann Scruggs

Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Ann Boyette Scruggs of Winona will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Winona, with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona.

The Rev. Jay Anderson, the Rev. Jerry Rankin and the Rev. John L. Walker will officiate the services.

Pallbearers are Pablo Martinez, Jeran Guliambo, Jason Rogers, Chris Rogers, Dan White and Michael Gooch.

Mrs. Scruggs died at her home in Winona on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was born on Dec. 2, 1942, and was 77 years old. She was a graduate of Winona High School and was a retired Victim’s Assistance Coordinator with the Fifth Judicial District for the State of Mississippi. Mrs. Scruggs was a member of First Baptist Church in Winona.

Survivors include her daughter Kim Ritchie of Winona; son Richie Scruggs of Winona; sisters, Peggy B. Gooch (Maurice) of Winona, Janis B. Rogers (Leon) of Pearl, Sherry B. Welch of Winona and Sandy B. Jones (Brooks) of Winona; brother Mickey Boyette (Donna) of Grenada; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Scruggs was preceded in death by her husband Robert Earl “Bobby” Scruggs; and her parents, Elbert Houston Boyette and Mildred Marie Orr Boyette Matthews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the DEBRA Association of America (www.debra.org), 75 Broad Street, Suite 300, New York, NY 10004.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.

Samuel E. Williams

Funeral services for Samuel E. Williams of Grenada, are Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Herman AME Church with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Williams died on Dec. 11, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1944. Mr. Williams attended Carrie Dotson High School and joined the Army. After receiving two Purple Heart medals during his tour of duty, he was discharged and began a career as a truck driver and worked until retirement.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 56 years Malissa Burden Williams; his mother, Ruthie Bass Williams of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Dorothy Williams Lee of Grenada, Mamie Bass Quarterman of Orlando; five brothers, Tommie Lee Bass of Orlando; George Bass and Roger Bass, both of Memphis; William Lane of Louisville, Ky., and Cleophus Bass Lane of Grenada; five daughters, Ruby Prayer of Grenada, Tonia Williams Blackmon and Stacy Williams, both of Memphis; Sonia Farmer of Lawrence, Kan., and Cassandra Liddell of Grenada, four sons, Michael Williams, Rodney Williams, all of Grenada; and Samuel Williams Jr. of Memphis.

Clark-Williams Funeral Home is in charge of services. Online condolences may be made at clarkwilliamsfuneralhome.com.