City election qualifying starts soon

By REGGIE ROSS

Staff Writer

In just three weeks, another election season will begin, this time as the qualifying window opens for the Grenada City Elections.

City officials are ironing out the election process now, determining important dates for candidates.

January 2 has already been the date set for the start of qualifying, and according to City Attorney Mary Brown, the city election has been set for Monday, May 4, 2020.

Brown said that the qualifying deadline has not been set, but she expects to have that date soon.

The last election year of 2016, the qualifying deadline was set a month after the qualifying window opened.

The city has three election commissioners, Betty Chamberlain, Edner Baker and Maurice Stinson.