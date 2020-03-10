Top Stories
Man shot on lake trail
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer The investigation of a shooting on a Grenada Lake hiking trail this morning remains in its early stages. According Grenada County Sheriff Rolando Fair, the identity of the man, believed to be in his 20s, has not been released. “Right now, we’re trying to find out exactly what happened,…
Whaley fights Ward Two disqualification
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer One of the candidates who was rejected from the 2020 city election ballot has filed a lawsuit against the Grenada Election Commissioners. Stephan Whaley, who submitted paperwork in January to run in the May 4 city election, filed the lawsuit in Grenada County Circuit Court last Friday as the plaintiff…
Many left in dark Wednesday
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer Although this area was spared from the disastrous weather that struck Middle Tennessee this week, the rains have returned causing officials to wonder what’s next. Overnight rains Wednesday caused power outages in East Grenada County and, according to Entergy Mississippi, approximately 258 customers were affected. Five downed utility poles caused…
Homes sought for ‘April’ work
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer Christmas in April officials are seeking applications for the event’s 26th year as they continue to bring stability to homes of those who need it most. Christmas in April Treasurer Kim McRee said only a few applications have been submitted, and they need more as the deadline approaches. McRee said…
Grenada woman faces Tate County charges
By BRETT BROWN Tate Record Reporter SENATOBIA – One of Senatobia’s busiest intersections was shut down for two hours while authorities investigated a bomb threat in a convenience store parking lot. Police officers and local responders were dispatched to Sunoco Food Mart at the corner of Highway 51 and West Main Street on Thursday, Feb.…
Three named to court posts
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer A change of the guard has taken place when it comes to both the county and city legal attorney, but not without a bit of notice from one elected official. County Prosecuting Attorney Robbie Willis-Wilson said she was somewhat disappointed in a recent decision by the Grenada County Board of…
1 arrest in city death
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer The Grenada Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the death of man struck at a busy intersection last week. According to Assistant Police Chief Maj. George Douglas, officers arrested a man he identified as Demarcus Armstrong, 23, of Grenada, Friday morning. Douglas said Armstrong has been charged…
Water up to serious levels now
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer Officials at Grenada Lake are already dealing with water as high as it was this time a year ago when it reached historic flood levels. At 225 feet, Grenada Lake is already 18 feet higher than the third week of February 2019, when it was recorded at 207 feet.…
City of Grenada January Expenditures
This file is provided by the City of Grenada, which is solely responsible for the format. CITY OF GRENADA DOCKET OF PAID CLAIMS DATE: 02/10/2020 PAGE: DOCKET NUMBER *———–VENDOR ———–* *————-INVOICE————-* NUMBER DATE AMOUNT 8830 227194 ACC TAX SALE PROPERTIES LLC 8416 01/10/2020 611-000-154 DUE TO BUYERS 12/19 ACC TAX SALE 8,487.188,487.18 8831 228726…
Pedesterian killed in hit-and-run
By REGGIE ROSS Staff Writer The Grenada Police Department is investigating the hit-and run-death of a local man Friday night. Assistant Police Chief Maj. George Douglas idenified the victim as Dewayne Tellis, 46, who was struck and killed at the intersection of Gayosa and South streets Friday night around 10:30. Douglas said the case is…